Shooting on W Queen Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton dispatchers say first responders are on the scene of a shooting on West Queen Street.
Police responded to the 1400 block of West Queen Street just before 5 p.m. Monday in Hampton.
Dispatchers said it’s a confirmed shooting, but the extent of the injuries is not yet known.
