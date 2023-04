HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured in Hampton Monday night.

Hampton dispatch supervisor said a report of a shooting in the 4800 block of Threechopt Road came in at 7:51 p.m.

The three victims were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

