Shooting on East Mercury Boulevard in Hampton leaves 1 with injuries

Hampton

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person was injured in a shooting incident Friday evening.

Officers responded at 7:03 p.m. to the 400 block of East Mercury Boulevard in Hampton where they found one victim.

Police say the person had injuries not considered life-threatening.

The incident is under investigation and no further information is available.

