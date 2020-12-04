Shooting on East Mercury Boulevard in Hampton leaves 1 with injuries

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person was injured in a shooting incident Friday evening.
Officers responded at 7:03 p.m. to the 400 block of East Mercury Boulevard in Hampton where they found one victim.
Police say the person had injuries not considered life-threatening.
The incident is under investigation and no further information is available.
Latest News
