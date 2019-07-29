Shooting in Hampton sends 23-year-old woman to hospital

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton police are asking the public’s help regarding any information about a shooting that injured a woman on July 27.

Authorities were called to a shooting in the 900 block of Florida Street on July 27 at around 7:10 p.m.

When they got there, authorities found a 23-year-old Hampton woman inside a residence with a gunshot wound.

She was sent to a local hospital and was treated for a non life-threatening injury.

Reports say that the motive an circumstances around the shooting is still under investigation and a suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.