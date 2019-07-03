1 dead, another injured in shooting at Wawa on W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead and another is hurt following a shooting Tuesday night at a Wawa on W. Mercury Blvd.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. at the 2401 W Mercury Blvd. store, near Aberdeen Road, dispatchers say. One victim, identified as 20-year-old Hampton resident Myzhe Lewis, was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was taken to the hospital. Police say the injured man was shot multiple times, but his injuries are non life-threatening.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows two groups were in a verbal altercation before shots were exchanged. However they say the motive behind the shooting is still under investigation and no suspect information is available at this time.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the location of the shooting as 301 E. Mercury Blvd. It’s at the 2401 W. Mercury Blvd. store, near Aberdeen Road.