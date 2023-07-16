HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY)– A double shooting at a Hampton 7-Eleven has left one man dead and another fighting for his life at a local hospital.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:28 a.m. Sunday at a 7-Eleven in the 4900 block of W. Mercury Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead on the scene from a gunshot wound and a large disorderly crowd, according to a news release from Hampton Police.

During the investigation at the 7-Eleven, a second man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound showed up at Sentara Careplex.

Police say both victims were part a large crowd that had gathered at the 7-Eleven parking lot. The suspect approached the crowd with a gun and shot the two victims. The suspect ran from the scene after the shooting.

Sunday evening, police identified 27-year-old Jahleel Angus as the man who died in the fatal shooting. Officials say the other victim, a 29-year-old Newport News man, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Police are investigating the motive and circumstances of the shooting, but say it does not appear to be a random act.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information on this shooting to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at P3Tips.com.

