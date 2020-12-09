Sheriff Roberts reportedly to retire from Hampton, longest-serving sheriff in Virginia since 1992

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Sheriff B.J. Roberts, the longest-serving sheriff in Virginia since 1992, with the city of Hampton is reportedly retiring just before the end of his seventh term.

According to Hampton City Council documents, Roberts’ retirement will be effective January 1, 2021. There is no information yet on who will fill the seat or the reason behind his decision.

Roberts began his career in law enforcement with the Newport News Police Department as a patrolman. He then spent 19 years with the Hampton University’s Campus Police, where he became the Director of Police and Public Safety until 1992.

From there, he was elected as the first African-American constitutional officer and sheriff for the City of Hampton.

He also attended the Thomas Nelson Regional Police Academy in 1972 and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management from Hampton University in 1986.