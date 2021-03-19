Sheriff Karen Bowden announces run to succeed late sheriff B.J. Roberts as elected sheriff of Hampton

Sheriff Karen Bowden announced on Friday that she is running to succeed the late sheriff B.J. Roberts as the elected sheriff of Hampton Virginia.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Sheriff Karen Bowden announced on Friday that she is running to succeed the late sheriff B.J. Roberts as the elected sheriff of Hampton Virginia.

Bowden’s candidacy has been endorsed by many incumbent constitutional officers in the City of Hampton, including the Commissioner of the Revenue Ross Mugler, Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell, and City Treasurer Molly Ward, and by Delegate Martha Mugler.

“I have served as the Undersheriff for 22 years,” Bowden said in a press release. “I am prepared to continue and build upon Roberts’ legacy of success.”

“As Sheriff, my vision for the future is to lead, innovate and inspire. This vision includes enhancing inmate release programs by using modern technology to link our office with agencies that can assist our inmates with a smooth transition back to society once released,” Sheriff Karen Bowden said.

The Democratic Primary will be held on June 8.