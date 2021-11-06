Shell Road Boys & Girls Club hosts groundbreaking ceremony after announcing $2.5 million renovation

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Citizens Unit Boys & Girls Club in Hampton kicked off a major, $2.5 million renovation starting with a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday.

The renovation will include a new gymnasium, multipurpose room, commercial-grade kitchen and new program rooms.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of Virginia Peninsula Hal Smith said, “We are extremely grateful to the City of Hampton, Hampton’s own NFL superstar, Tyrod Taylor, and an anonymous benefactor for their financial support and friendship during this much needed renovation.”

City officials hope the renovated building will offer young people a quality place to play, grow, and pursue their passions.

“I am so very pleased that this Boys & Girls Club on Shell Road will become a quality destination for our young people,” said Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck.”

Tyrod Taylor, the quarterback for the Houston Texans and a Hampton native, added, “It’s great to see this type of development happening in my beloved community of Hampton. It’s one of the reasons I started the Tyrod Taylor Foundation, to truly help bring opportunities that will help in the advancement of this city– and that often begins with our youth, which the Boys & Girls Club directly serves.”

The groundbreaking was held at the club located at 1815 Shell Road, Hampton at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.