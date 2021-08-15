Several victims assaulted with paintball guns in Hampton; police seeking information on suspects

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities with the Hampton Police Division are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect(s) in connection with a series of assaults using a paintball gun.

Police say several people and vehicles were struck by paintball projectiles throughout Hampton between August 6 and August 8. However, none of the incidents resulted in serious injuries or damage.

The victims were all walking or standing near roadways, according to officers.

Eyewitnesses have described the suspect vehicles as a white Ford Explorer, a white Dodge Charger, and a yellow Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also use the P3 tips app.