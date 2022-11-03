HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Division is investigating several incidents of shots fired along the same city block.

Officers were called out to the 600 block of Michigan Drive in reference to weapon law violations multiple times in the month of October, according to a news release issued Nov. 3.

Although there were no reports of injuries, officers did observe damage to homes and vehicles consistent with gunfire.

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect(s) associated with these incidents before someone does get hurt.

Call police to report any suspected suspicious activity.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.