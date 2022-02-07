Several homes, vehicles struck by gunfire during shootout between 2 groups on Queensview Ct in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after several homes and vehicles in a Hampton neighborhood were struck by gunfire Sunday evening.

According to police, officers reported to the 600 block of Queensview Court around 9:20 p.m. Sunday regarding a call for shots fired.

When they got to the scene, officers found that several homes and vehicles in the area were struck by gunfire. The exact number of properties that were damaged is still unclear.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that there was an exchange of gunfire between two groups of people. There were no injuries reported.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.