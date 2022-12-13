HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police say several firearms were found inside a vehicle during a recent basketball game at a local high school.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 9. According to police, officers who were working a basketball game at Bethel High School received information that a person was seen placing a firearm inside a vehicle in the school parking lot.

The officers went to the unoccupied vehicle and saw the firearm in plain view inside the vehicle. The owner consented to a search and officers then found several more firearms inside.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a weapons violation case, however details regarding possible charges have not yet been released.

Hampton City Schools say they are working closely with police regarding the incident. No further information has been released.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.