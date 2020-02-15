Sentara hospital in Hampton ranks in top 5 percent of hospitals in the nation

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton ranks in the top 250 hospitals in the country for “overall clinical clinical excellence,” according to Healthgrades.

The hospital is said to be “high preforming” when it came to patients experiencing heart failure. Its ranking is based on clinical quality outcomes for 32 conditions and procedures.

The rankings are determined by Healthgrades, which says it aims to give consumers information about medical conditions and connect them with doctors and hospitals.

President of Sentara CarePlex Hospital, Kapua Conley, praised the accomplishment of the hospital.

“Our team works tirelessly to provide outstanding care to our community and it’s a true honor to be recognized as one of the best in the country for the second consecutive time,” she said in a news release.

Other Hampton Roads area hospitals that made the list were Sentara Obici in Suffolk and Sentara Princess Anne in Virginia Beach.

Latest in Hampton: