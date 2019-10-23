Sentara Careplex workers recycle medical supplies into sleeping mats for local shelter animals

HAMPTON Va. (WAVY) — A group of workers at Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton have now formed their own volunteer group to help animals across Hampton Roads. Registered nurse Leanne Crawford says she got the idea to create Project Pawz for a Cause from social media.

“Looking at different environmental emergencies that happened with storms, and people taking in animals and animal being left behind, I thought that would be a perfect place to start,” Crawford said.

Workers take sterilized tray wraps that hold sterilized surgical supplies and turn them into mats. The mats will then be used for dogs and cats to sleep on. The Peninsula SPCA will be the first shelter in the area to take in the mats.

“It’s really taken off from ‘hey can I have your trash?'” Crawford said.

But even though they are being thrown out from the hospital, the crew says the wraps are sterilized, and never come into contact with patients.

“They start out like this and then we go to get the volunteers, they come in and we start pinning them, they start out like this!” said surgical assistant Sandra Brown.

After the mats are pinned, they’re sewn together.

“They’re water resistant, they hold heat and they’re biodegradable,” Brown said.

This isn’t a one time deal, the volunteers say they hope to continue to make the mats and meet monthly. They also hope to get them to more shelters soon.