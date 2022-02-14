Senior guard Yasmine Brown, King’s Fork girls basketball, charging for deep postseason run

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — After sitting out a season due to COVID-19, the King’s Fork Girls Basketball team is pushing toward a state championship ring.

The Lady Bulldogs are 16-3 this season with one non-conference loss to Norview High School and an undefeated record in the 4A conference.

“Just looking at where we started back in fall, to where they are now, it’s almost amazing. The team made some adjustments, I made some adjustments, and it all worked out well,” said Coach Maurice Fofana, head King’s Fork Girls Basketball coach.

Fofana credits a lot of the team’s success to senior guard, Yasmine Brown.

“Yasmine is so important to the team. She just brings so many different things. As far as defensive-wise, scoring the ball, we just enjoy her. We wish that she could stay for another year. She’s one of our seniors, so we have to enjoy the time we have with her right now. Hopefully, we can end it on a great note winning it all for Yas and the other girls,” Fofana added.

Brown has been a key player for the Lady Bulldogs on both sides of the ball this season, defensively and offensively.

“As a competitor, I always feel like attack, attack, attack. Even if we’re up by 30/40 points, that’s not enough — attack. You can never be content with what you’re doing, it’s always more you can do,” said Brown.

This season, the senior accomplished one of her biggest goals: scoring her 1,000th point in a 62-39 win over Lakeland High School.



King’s Fork Senior Guard Yasmine Brown

Brown has an offer from Saint Andrews University in North Carolina and has been having some conversations with Norfolk State University and Old Dominion University.

Brown credits a great team bond and a motivational coach for the success she has had so far this season.

“I love playing with my teammates. Everyone shares the ball, everyone plays well together, we all gel very well. We’re like sisters on and off the court. Coach Fofana always pushes us to do our best, if he sees more in you he’s going to get that out of you. It’s no holding back,” added Brown.

No holding back is right. The Lady Bulldogs are on a 12-game winning streak with one conference game left to play for the season. Their next game is Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Lakeland High School. Tip-off is at 5:45.