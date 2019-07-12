Sen. Kaine holding roundtable in Hampton on maternal health

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) will be in Hampton roads today to talk about a major issue impacting mothers.

Kaine will hold a roundtable discussion on maternal health and reducing racial disparities in mortality rates.

According to state health officials, the pregnancy-associated death rate for black women was more than double white women between 2004 and 2013.

The roundtable is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board.

Earlier in the day, Kaine was scheduled to speak at NASA Langley for the closing ceremony of the Virginia Aerospace Science and Technology Scholars (VASTS) Summer Academy.

WAVY reporter Geena Arevalo will have coverage of the roundtable tonight on WAVY News 10 at 5.