Education Secretary DeVos to visit Hampton University during National HBCU Week

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will visit Hampton University during National Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Week for a roundtable discussion.
The discussion is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25 at 10:30 a.m. at Hampton University. The goal is to learn more about the university’s work promoting entrepreneurship while preparing graduates for success as the economy recovers from COVID-19.
Guests include Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos; Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey; Department of Education’s Office for Career, Technical and Adult Education Assistant Secretary Scott Stump; Avalon endowed professor Kermit Crawford.
