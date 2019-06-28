Hampton police seek second suspect in May homicide

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cyndekah Evans-Wilson

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A second suspect is being sought in connection to a May shooting in Hampton that left a 22-year-old man dead.

Hampton police said in a news release 18-year-old Cyndekah Zyeir Evans-Wilson is wanted on charges of murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Police said Evans-Wilson is considered armed and dangerous.

The first suspect arrested in the case, 18-year-old Kaleb Nicol, was charged with murder earlier this week.

Both suspects are facing charges in the shooting death of Cedric Bryant on May 12.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10