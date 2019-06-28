Hampton police seek second suspect in May homicide

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A second suspect is being sought in connection to a May shooting in Hampton that left a 22-year-old man dead.

Hampton police said in a news release 18-year-old Cyndekah Zyeir Evans-Wilson is wanted on charges of murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Police said Evans-Wilson is considered armed and dangerous.

The first suspect arrested in the case, 18-year-old Kaleb Nicol, was charged with murder earlier this week.

Both suspects are facing charges in the shooting death of Cedric Bryant on May 12.