Second person dies from injuries sustained in Feb. 11 crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A second person has died from injuries sustained in a two-car crash in Hampton Feb. 11.

One of the drivers, 64-year-old Stanley Huddleston, of York County, succumbed to his injuries Sunday, five days following the crash.

The other person who died following the crash is 18-year-old Davey Budden Jr., also of York County. He died at the hospital following the incident.

Police say the crash happened around 9:20 a.m. Feb. 11 near the intersection of Magruder Boulevard and Semple Farm Road.

First responders found two four-door sedans that had been involved in the crash. The drivers were the only occupants in each of the vehicles.

Hampton Police’s Accident Reconstruction Team is still investigating the crash.

If anyone has information that could help police in their investigation, they should call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111.

