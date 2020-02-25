Safes, van stolen following Hampton church break-in

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after a church in Hampton was broken into early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the burglary happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday at the Little Zion Baptist Church in the 1800 block of West Queen Street.

The still unknown suspect reportedly forced entry into the church and took two small safes and keys to a church van, a 2005 White Chevrolet van.

No suspect information have been released.

