RV worth more than $275K stolen in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The search is on for the person(s) who stole a big and very expensive motor home from a popular RV show in Hampton.

The 36-foot vehicle is worth more than $275,000. It was parked outside the Hampton Convention Center on Coliseum Drive for a show this upcoming weekend and was last seen Monday.

The vehicle belongs to Dodd RV in Portsmouth. They reported it missing on Wednesday. 10 On Your Side received a call from an employee there asking to help get the word out in hopes of finding it.

The new 2019 Tiffin Allegro Red 33AA RV is maroon and silver in color and has all the bells and whistles. It even includes solar panels.

Photo courtesy: Dodd RV of the Peninsula

Hampton Police confirmed they took the stolen vehicle report Wednesday morning.

The transport tag # is 36249T. If you see it out an about in Hampton Roads, please contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.