RV stolen in Hampton found unoccupied in Tennessee

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A motor home that was stolen from a popular RV show in Hampton last month was found in Tennessee.

The massive house on wheels was stolen outside the Hampton Convention Center. The vehicle is 35 feet tall and worth nearly $300,000.

Representatives with Dodd RV were prepping the RV for the upcoming show and left it in the parking lot at the Convention Center, when it was taken.

Police say it was found the same day it was stolen, on August 14, all the way in Athens, Tennessee — in a business parking lot. It was unoccupied. Hampton Police say there have been no arrests in this case.