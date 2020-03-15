Rosie’s Gaming will temporarily close locations amid coronavirus concerns

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Colonial Downs Group announced it will temporarily close its Rosie’s locations in Richmond, Hampton, New Kent, and Vinton at the end of the business day on Sunday until Monday, March 30.

The company says the health and safety of its employees and customers is their top priority and they are taking action out of an abundance of caution as the coronavirus pandemic continues to elevate concerns.

The Chief Operating Officer for Colonial Downs Group says, “While there are no known COVID-19 cases impacting anyone associated with any Rosie’s location, the safety of our team and our customers is our top priority.”

The group says employees will be paid in full for this two-week period, as employee paychecks, paid time off and benefits will not be affected.

“We strongly value our employees and customers and the contributions they make in the communities where we operate. We will continue to encourage everyone to follow the guidelines established by the CDC and our state of Virginia to protect themselves, loved ones and families to reduce health risks. We look forward to seeing our guests and team members again when we reopen Rosie’s.” Aaron Gomes, Chief Operating Officer for Colonial Downs Group

Colonial Downs Group has said any time spent away from work as a result of COVID-19 will not impact employees.