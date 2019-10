HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) -- If Hampton Roads can indeed support multiple casinos, one of them needs to be on the Peninsula, according to Hampton's mayor.

Included in Hampton City Council's 2020 Legislative Packet is a request for the city to be added to casino legislation currently being considered by the General Assembly. As it stands, only the cities of Bristol, Danville, Portsmouth, Norfolk and Richmond would be allowed to host casino gaming if the bill passes and then is subsequently approved by voters in each individual city.