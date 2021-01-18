‘Rolling 4 the 2a’: Local activists travel to Richmond on Lobby Day for gun rights

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Local gun rights activists are traveling to Richmond Monday for Lobby Day.

Caravans “rolling for the 2a” — that being the Second Amendment — are heading to Richmond to address their concerns to legislators on what is known as Lobby Day, the same day as Martin Luther King Day.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), a gun-rights group, are attending the event which they have held since 2002.

10 On Your Side’s Kaylas Gaskins was on the scene as caravans from Hampton left to rally for less gun control.

At least 50 cars and counting want to show their support for gun rights.

The caravans will arrive and leave Richmond at different points but they will all pass through Richmond on Broad Street between I195 and I95. The earliest ones will arrive around noon, and the latest at about 3 p.m.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League did not get a permit for the rally, so the group will have a caravan.

Last year, 22,000 people showed up to Lobby Day, many of them armed, and it was a peaceful gathering.

VCDL organizer Philip Van Cleave previously told 10 On Your Side the caravans will be “led by big buses decked out with gun rights statements.”

Virginia State Police opened new Facebook and Twitter pages to keep citizens posted on security plans for Lobby Day 2021 and the 2021 session of the Virginia General Assembly.

The previous week, the FBI issued a serious warning that all 50 state capitals over the next few weeks are at risk for attacks that are similar to the insurrection that took place at the Capitol Building on January 6.

Virginia politics and policy reporter Graham Moomaw for The Virginia Mercury shared photos of event on the social media.

At the moment, members claiming to be from both the Proud Boys group and BLM757/Black Panther have arrived at the scene in Richmond.

Richmond police say signs have been posted in advance of events surrounding Lobby Day 2021 reminding people that firearms are prohibited at permitted events and events that would otherwise require a permit, as well as in adjacent public areas.

Capitol Square in Richmond is fenced, windows boarded up and signs remind people no guns are allowed.