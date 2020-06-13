Robert Lee’s quarters historic marker vandalized at Fort Monroe

FORT MONROE, Va. (WAVY) — Fort Monroe Authority officials say a historic marker for Robert E. Lee’s quarters was recently vandalized.

A photo shows the vandalized sign sitting in a garage with the letters “BLM” spray-painted on its face. The sidewalk was also painted with the same letters.

Phyllis Terrell, director of communications with the Fort Monroe Authority, said the vandalism was discovered Friday morning in front of the Fort Monroe National Head Quarters.

It’s unknown when the incident took place.

Hampton Police were called and a report was filed for additional investigation.

WAVY News has reached out to Hampton Police for more information.

(Photo courtesy: Phyllis Terrell)

