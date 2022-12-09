HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in two robberies that occurred early Thursday morning in Hampton.

At approximately 12:10 a.m., Hampton police received a call about the first robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store located in the 2100 block of Executive Drive. The suspect, who is described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, a black fanny pack, and black and purple Nike shoes, entered the store, implied he had a firearm, and demanded money and tobacco products. After receiving the items, the suspect fled on foot towards Marcella Road.

Nearly an hour later at approximately 1:10 a.m., Hampton police received another call about a robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store located in the 1600 block of Hardy Cash Drive. The suspect entered the store, demanded money and tobacco products, and then fled on foot towards Hampton Club Drive.

The two stores are less than a mile from each other.