NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The first standalone psychiatric emergency department in Hampton Roads was unveiled in Hampton Tuesday.

Officials from Riverside Health System say the facility is set to open in late 2023. The psychiatric emergency department (ED) at Riverside Behavioral Health Center will be a 24 hour, 7 days-a-week support option for community members who may be experiencing a psychiatric crisis.

Patients will be in the hands of mental health specialists trained in the best techniques for empathetically assisting patients with non-physical care needs.

If you or a loved one needs assistance or more information on behavioral health services, call the Riverside Behavioral health Center team at 1-757-827-3119.

