HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Retiring Hampton Superintendent has been named the new Executive Director at the Virginia Air & Space Science Center.

According to a press release, Jeffery Smith will become the next executive director effective July 1, which is when Smith is set to retire as the superintendent.

“Dr. Smith brings a wealth of experience to this role,” said Virginia Air & Space Science Center Board President L’Allegro Smith. “We provide hands-on STEM experiences that make learning fun and relevant – the perfect combination. Dr. Smith has invigorated a love of learning in Hampton students, and now he can spark that excitement more broadly among all our visitors.” He also noted Jeffery Smith’s executive management skills and strong ties to the community.

Smith was named the 2020 Virginia Superintendent of the Year and, under his leadership, the school division saw an increase in on-time graduation rates and the lowest dropout rate in the region.