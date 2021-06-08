Results: Local races for Hampton sheriff and treasurer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — While many eyes were on the races for the top-three statewide seats in Virginia — governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general — eyes were also on local races.
On Tuesday, voters in Hampton cast ballots for sheriff and treasurer.
There were also local races in Norfolk.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. Here are the results, which will be updated as precincts tally the votes:
Results for sheriff
Hampton’s sheriff race was between Curtis C. Cooper, John A. Perkins and Karen E. Bowden.
No results yet. This article will be updated with information as soon as results start coming in from precincts.
Results for treasurer
Chris O. Snead and Tammy B. Ishmael were in the race for for Hampton treasurer.
No results yet. This article will be updated with information as soon as results start coming in from precincts.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.