'Rest easy, beautiful girl': Hampton Fire & Rescue mourns passing of longest-serving accelerant K-9 in Hampton Roads

Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Members of Hampton Fire and Rescue are mourning the passing of K9 Taylor on Friday.

Taylor was a black Labrador retriever and joined HDFR as an accelerant-detection K9 in 2008. She was partnered with fire investigator Gomes her entire career until her retirement in 2019.

13-year-old Taylor was known for being the longest-serving accelerant K-9 in the Hampton Roads area.

Fire officials say Taylor was a special dog who will be missed by her family and department.

