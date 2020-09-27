Residents home during fire in Hampton but able to evacuate, 1 pet dead

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Hampton Fire)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Hampton responded to a residential structure fire Sunday morning.

The call came in just after 8 a.m. for the incident in the 100 block of Rendon Drive in Hampton.

Fire officials say the residents were home at the time of the fire and were able to safely evacuate. One pet died as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10