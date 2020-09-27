HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Hampton responded to a residential structure fire Sunday morning.
The call came in just after 8 a.m. for the incident in the 100 block of Rendon Drive in Hampton.
Fire officials say the residents were home at the time of the fire and were able to safely evacuate. One pet died as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Latest News
- Residents home during fire in Hampton but able to evacuate, 1 pet dead
- What does ‘Latinx’ mean and why would you use it?
- Man who allegedly killed 17-year-old at California high school captured in Centerville, Utah
- LIVE NOW: Brian Miller performs at the Savannah-Safe Jazz Festival finale
- Grandma dubbed ‘Zoom Karen’ goes viral after interrupting virtual class to blast BLM, Obama