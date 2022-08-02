HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton city officials are asking community members to be engaged in their future.

The city’s 2040 Community Plan has already received broad input from residents and businesses, describing what they want for the future of our community.

Now, officials plan to break into smaller groups to explore key issues related to education, economic development, family resilience and economic empowerment, and more.



The city is asking residents to participate and commit to meeting with their steering group several times over the next few months.

You can attend the city’s first session on September 8 at the Hampton Coliseum at 6:30 p.m.

You can register to express your preferences on what kinds of areas you would like to explore at Hampton.gov/hampton2040 or call 757-727-8311.