HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Residents in a Hampton neighborhood were awoken by gunfire over the weekend.

According to police, they received multiple calls around 12:30 a.m. on January 21 regarding gunshots fired in the area of East Pembroke Avenue and Holly Street.

When they got to the scene, officers found several residences, businesses, and vehicles that had been struck by gunfire. There were no injuries reported following the shooting.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including possible suspect information.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.