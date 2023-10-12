HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Repairs are underway for Hampton’s historic carousel.

The city announced this week that the carousel’s mechanisms are in the process of being taken to Carousels and Carvings in Ohio, one of the few places in the country that can do the work.

The carousel’s 48 hand-carved wooden horses meanwhile will stay in Hampton.

There’s no timetable for the return of the carousel, which closed back in June of last year, but we do know it will stay next to the Virginia Air & Space Center on Settlers Landing Road.

Hampton City Council made the decision back in June after months of consideration.