Register now to participate in the ‘Walk Hampton Clean’ Earth Day event

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Pick a day to pick up litter. That’s what the City of Hampton is hoping its residents will do.

Now through April 30, you can register for the ‘Walk Hampton Clean‘ community celebration.

The event, sponsored by the Clean City Commission, coincides with Earth Day, which falls on April 22 this year. Individuals, groups, and businesses are encouraged to pick up litter and debris on a chosen day — or days.

Go online to register. You’ll be asked to choose the day(s) you’ll be walking, which area you want to help clean and say how many people will be joining you.

Because Hampton is a waterfront community, the city says more than 75% of litter will end up in waterways.

Click here to see a map of Hampton’s watersheds.



For more information, visit The Walk Hampton Clean website.