Red Cross hosting blood drive Sept. 17; will test donations for COVID-19 antibodies

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The American Red Cross is hosting a blood donation drive Sept. 17, and says it will test all donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
The blood drive will be held from 1:30-7 p.m. at the Hampton Coliseum, 1000 Coliseum Drive.
COVID-19 antibody results are available seven to 10 days after testing.
