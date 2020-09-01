Red Cross hosting blood drive Sept. 17; will test donations for COVID-19 antibodies

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The American Red Cross is hosting a blood donation drive Sept. 17, and says it will test all donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

The blood drive will be held from 1:30-7 p.m. at the Hampton Coliseum, 1000 Coliseum Drive.

COVID-19 antibody results are available seven to 10 days after testing.

Sign up to donate here.

