Racist graffiti found at Hampton VA Hospital

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a vandalism incident at the Hampton VA Medical Center.

Thursday morning a staff member found a racially charged message written on a wall in the Rehabilitative Medicine section of the hospital. The message was written in what appears to be a yellow marker.

The incident was reported to the hospital police force and they are investigating.

Director of the Hampton VA Medical Center, David Collins, said the incident happened overnight in an area that is not secure. Many people travel in the area, Collins said.

Collins went on the say they don’t condone this behavior and that “it is unfortunate that people act that way.”

** Correction: This article originally stated that Hampton Police were investigating, where in fact it is the police for the Hampton VA Hospital investigating.