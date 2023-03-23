HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton and Peninsula Health District says a raccoon found in the Northampton area of Hampton has tested positive for rabies.

According to a press release, the raccoon was found on Mar. 17 in the 400 block of Cynthia Dr. The raccoon was involved in an incident with several dogs. The dogs have since been treated and have received their rabies booster shots.

Anyone who has information regarding any exposure to this raccoon is asked to contact the Environment Health Office of the Hampton and Peninsula Health Department at (757) 727-1172.

The district is reminding citizens to follow these guidelines for rabies prevention: