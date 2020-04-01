Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Hampton after fight with family dog, officials say

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A rabid raccoon was euthanized in Hampton after it got into a fight with a family dog, officials say.
The raccoon was located in the Foxbridge community in the Fox Hill area of Hampton. The State Laboratory in Richmond tested the animal for rabies and it came back positive.
Rabies is a deadly, but preventable disease. To prevent rabies:
- Provide pets with current rabies vaccinations
- Do not feed wild animals or leave food outside that may attract wild animals to your property
If you are bitten or scratched by an animal, immediately contact a doctor or the Health Department. If you see a sick animal, like raccoons, call the Hampton Animal Response Team at (757) 727-6111.
