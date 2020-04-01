Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Hampton after fight with family dog, officials say

Hampton
Posted: / Updated:
Raccoon

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A rabid raccoon was euthanized in Hampton after it got into a fight with a family dog, officials say.

The raccoon was located in the Foxbridge community in the Fox Hill area of Hampton. The State Laboratory in Richmond tested the animal for rabies and it came back positive.

Rabies is a deadly, but preventable disease. To prevent rabies:

  • Provide pets with current rabies vaccinations
  • Do not feed wild animals or leave food outside that may attract wild animals to your property

If you are bitten or scratched by an animal, immediately contact a doctor or the Health Department. If you see a sick animal, like raccoons, call the Hampton Animal Response Team at (757) 727-6111.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories