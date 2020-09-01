Rabid raccoon found in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials say a raccoon found in Hampton Aug. 26 has tested positive for rabies.

The Hampton Health Department said Monday that the raccoon was found by two family dogs on Smithman Circle near Kecoughtan High School.

The raccoon was euthanized and later tested positive for rabies at the state laboratory in Richmond.

In general, residents should minimize their chances of attracting wild — or potentially rabid — animals by eliminating outdoor food sources around their homes.

Residents and their pets should also avoid contact with wild animals or stray domestic animals. Domestic animals should also be vaccinated against rabies, which is required by law.

Anyone in Hampton that sees a sickly animal, particularly a raccoon, should call the Hampton Animal Response Team at 757-727-6111. Anyone needing additional information can call the Hampton Health Department at 757-727-2570.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: