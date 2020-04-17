Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon

Rabid raccoon found in Fox Hill area

Hampton
Posted: / Updated:
Raccoon

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A rabid raccoon has been euthanized in the Fox Hill area of Hampton, officials say.

The raccoon got in a fight with a family dog. It was euthanized and sent to the State Laboratory in Richmond where it tested positive for rabies, according to a city news release.

Rabies is a deadly, but preventable, disease. To avoid rabies, make sure your pets are vaccinated, that you do not interact with wild animals, and that you do not leave food outside that may attract animals.

If you see a sick animal, call the Hampton Animal Response Team at (757) 727-6111.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10