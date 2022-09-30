HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) –Hampton has low lying coastal neighborhoods. Crews started Monday clearing debris and trash from drains in order to prevent flooding and to keep people safe.

Clearing out storm drains prevents flooding at major intersections and busy surface streets like Rip Rap Road and King Street.

“Public works has trucks on standby as needed to clear any debris,” said Mike Holtzclaw, City of Hampton. “Emergency management is on standby if we need shelters if that need arises. Right now, we are monitoring the situation.”

Holtzclaw said every year they strive to improve their response to storm impact and communication between agencies is important.

However, since crews can’t be everywhere, the feedback from neighbors is key.

“Residents can call the 3-1-1- center,” said Holtzclaw. “They can monitor social media. We are going to update them on absolutely everything.

Holtzclaw also said crews will continue to monitor conditions throughout the next few days.