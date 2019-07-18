Public memorial planned for Noah Tomlin on July 27

A photo of Noah Tomlin taken in May of 2019.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A public memorial is tentatively planned for 2-year-old Noah Tomlin.

Hampton Police are still working out the details, but they have confirmed it is scheduled for Saturday, July 27.

We are working with event organizers, and the walk planned for this Saturday has been postponed. A public memorial service is tentatively planned for July 27th with additional details to follow. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) July 17, 2019

Noah’s remains were found at the Hampton steam plant earlier this month and detectives have charged the toddler’s mother, Julia Tomlin, with child neglect in connection to the case.

Noah’s mother first reported him missing from his home in the Buckroe Beach area on June 24.

According to police, the family has requested all official information “regarding updates, events and memorial services” come from the Hampton Police Division.