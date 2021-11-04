PSEG Foundation offers $45,000 Hampton University scholarships for STEM students from NJ

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The PSEG Foundation in New Jersey is offering scholarships valued at $45,000 to select STEM students who wish to attend Hampton University.

The foundation, which is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, established the competitive scholarship program for students from the Garden State.

The $45,000 scholarships will be given to select freshmen entering Hampton University in August 2022, according to a university news release. The scholarships will be given in installments of $22,500 each year.

“We are grateful for PSEG’s continued commitment to Hampton University and its stellar School of Engineering and Technology,” said Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University president. “By establishing this new STEM scholarship for New Jersey residents, PSEG is creating an opportunity for growth and development of new diverse STEM scholars.”

All candidates who compete for the scholarship must be studying in STEM-related areas such as engineering, mathematics, and information technology.

In addition to being from New Jersey, students competing for the scholarship must meet the minimum scholarship criteria:

Must attend Hampton Full-Time

Must be a resident of the state of New Jersey

Must have a minimum 3.2 GPA to be considered

Must major in a science, technology, math, or other STEM-related academic area

Must have a financial need, as determined by the Hampton University Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships

Scholarship recipients will be decided by the School of Engineering and Technology and the Office of Admissions.

“As a New Jerseyan, I’m so proud and excited to learn that our own PSEG has established such a fund at my alma mater,” said William Parrish, president of North New Jersey Chapter of Hampton’s National Alumni Association. “New Jersey is a top state for students attending Hampton, and these scholars will be among wonderful company when they get to campus. The NHAA Chapter will do whatever we can to assist in getting the word out about this scholarship opportunity at Hampton thanks to New Jersey’s own PSEG.”

PSEG Foundation President Calvin Ledford said: “We are proud to have worked with the leadership of Hampton University to build a program that will award scholarships to four academically high achieving students. Further, freshmen selected as part of this program who continue to do well and matriculate at Hampton will have their scholarship renewed for an additional year, receiving $22,500 each for the remaining year of the fund. This program embodies the PSEG Foundation’s aim to support economic empowerment and equity throughout our communities.”