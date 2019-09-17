Preliminary hearing for mother of Noah Tomlin moved to December

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A preliminary hearing for the mother of a 2-year-old Hampton boy who went missing and was later found dead has been pushed back.

Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell said the hearing date for Julia Tomlin was moved to give the defense and prosecution more time to with a medical examiner’s report that’s expected to be completed next month.

Tomlin, 34, was charged with three counts of felony child neglect following the disappearance of her son Noah.

The child was reported missing from the Buckroe Beach area of the city on June 24 — more than 10 hours after he had been last seen.

Investigators found a body at a steam plant in Hampton on July 3 that was later identified as Noah.

Julia Tomlin’s preliminary hearing was slated for Tuesday morning. She is now due in court on Dec. 9.