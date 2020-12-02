Power outage briefly impacted several Hampton schools Wednesday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A power outage Wednesday morning in Hampton impacted virtual learning for some students.

A tweet from Hampton City Schools said around 9:15 a.m., there was a complete power outage at Smith Elementary, Syms Middle and Kecoughtan High schools. The outage also affected surrounding neighborhoods.

Power was restored in less than an hour.

Although some virtual classes were interrupted, many classes were reportedly not affected.

If a student’s class was impacted, the school district said the teacher would get in touch with them.