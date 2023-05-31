HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to a medical call on the 600 block of Grimes Road, just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, they found a deceased man inside a home. They also identified items consistent with making meth.

As a precautionary measure, Hampton Police have closed Grimes Road between E. Pembroke Avenue and Kensington Drive, and several homes have been evacuated. Please stay away from the area.

Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia State Police Hazmat team have been contacted and will be assisting with the investigation.

Chopper 10 flew over the scene Wednesday afternoon. Video shows a large response, including firefighters in full gear. There was a trailer hitched to a pickup truck that appeared to be part of the investigation.

WAVY is closely following developments.