Discovery of possible meth lab during traffic stop prompts road closure in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Woodland Road in Hampton is closed in both directions between I-64 and Mercury Boulevard as police and fire investigate a possible hazmat incident.

The Hampton Fire Department said units are on the scene at 9 Woodland Road for what may be a meth lab. They have been on scene since around 6:30 a.m.

Officers with Hampton Police have also responded.

Cpl. Amanda Moreland confirmed officers conducted a traffic stop at 6:26 a.m. near East Mercury Boulevard and Andrews Boulevard. A brief pursuit of a pickup truck ended on Woodland Road, where police took the driver into custody. Police initially reported there was no one else in the vehicle, but later confirmed there was a passenger, who was also taken into custody.

During a search, Cpl. Moreland said crews discovered a potential hazmat/meth lab.

The fire department is doing tests now.

Officers are investigating a potential hazmat situation in the first block of Woodland Road. Woodland is closed in both directions. PIO Moreland on scene. Call received at 626am. pic.twitter.com/L5zs9vL4U5 — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) November 10, 2020

