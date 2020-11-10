Discovery of possible meth lab during traffic stop prompts road closure in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Woodland Road in Hampton is closed in both directions between I-64 and Mercury Boulevard as police and fire investigate a possible hazmat incident.

The Hampton Fire Department said units are on the scene at 9 Woodland Road for what may be a meth lab. They have been on scene since around 6:30 a.m.

Officers with Hampton Police have also responded.

Cpl. Amanda Moreland confirmed officers conducted a traffic stop at 6:26 a.m. near East Mercury Boulevard and Andrews Boulevard. A brief pursuit of a pickup truck ended on Woodland Road, where police took the driver into custody. Police initially reported there was no one else in the vehicle, but later confirmed there was a passenger, who was also taken into custody.

During a search, Cpl. Moreland said crews discovered a potential hazmat/meth lab.

The fire department is doing tests now.

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.

